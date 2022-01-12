Crypto markets recover after fresh US Central Bank comments

The crypto markets have picked up slightly this morning, with the price of Bitcoin slowly recovering from its worst start to a year since 2012. The leading cryptocurrency is currently changing hands for just below $43k, up around 2.5 per cent since yesterday morning.

The slight recovery comes amid an uptick in investor sentiment across global financial markets. The uptick follows remarks yesterday at a US Senate banking committee by Federal Reserve chairman Jay Powell that the central bank would do everything it could to stop inflation from “becoming entrenched”.

He also added that inflation was expected to peak in the middle of the year, and indicated that a dramatic increase in interest rates may not be necessary. US technology stocks rose yesterday on the news while, in the UK, the FTSE 100, which measures blue chip stocks, has hit its highest level in almost two years.

Elsewhere in the crypto markets, alt coins have seen a bigger increase. Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency, is up five per cent over the past 24 hours, currently trading for around $3,500.

Would you like to help spread the adoption and education of Bitcoin in the UK and even stack some Sats while you’re doing it? Well, now you can!

The Bitcoin Pioneers community, backed by Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group, was created to introduce Bitcoin to a mainstream audience in a meaningful way and now has members right across the UK.

We share tips, stories and ideas on how to encourage others to try Bitcoin for the first time. And, thanks to support from Luno, each Pioneer gets £500 of Bitcoin a month to share with beginners, helping them get started.

So, if you’re passionate about Bitcoin, why not join today? Click here to find out more!

All feedback on Crypto AM Daily in association with Luno is welcome via email to James.Bowater@cityam.com 🙏🏻

Yesterday’s Crypto AM Daily in association with Luno

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

*Definitions and insights can be found at https://bytetree.com/insights/

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $2,010,523,399,765 up from $1,954,659,246,584 yesterday.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, January 11 2022, at a price of $42,735.85, up from $41,821.26 the day before. The daily high yesterday was $43,001.16 and the daily low was $41,407.75.

This time last year, the price of Bitcoin closed the day at $33,922.96. In 2020, it closed at $8,192.49.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $808.94 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.559 trillion and Tesla is $1.068 trillion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $25,581,403,876 down from $33,374,369,519 yesterday. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 42.51%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 22, in Extreme Fear.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 40.27. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 8 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 33.25. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

$260 billion asset manager founder Ric Edleman: I predict that 1/3 of Americans will own Bitcoin this year.

What they said yesterday

TJ was on to something…

“I like the dreams of the future better than the history of the past." – Thomas Jefferson on #Bitcoin — Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) January 11, 2022

Talk about being early 🤣…

A visionary of our time. Hal Finney sent this email only days after #Bitcoin was created. A coin had no value whatsoever, they were still worth $0.00 for a entire year after this. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/vyIkDTb37i — Documenting Bitcoin 📄 (@DocumentingBTC) January 11, 2022

Bitcoin is inevitable…

Goldman Sachs in 2017: "Bitcoin is a vehicle for fraudsters"



Goldman Sachs in 2022: "Bitcoin will continue to overtake gold, $100,000 is a possibility"



Not a possibility, an inevitability. 🚀 — Dan Held (@danheld) January 11, 2022

Crypto AM: Editor’s picks

Bitcoin hashrate touches new all time high

Peter McCormack: Transforming Bedford FC into a global Bitcoin brand

Exclusive: FTSE plots development of digital asset index in crypto push

(Photo by Lionel Healing/Getty Images)

Crypto could give London a unique post-Brexit advantage, says Hammond

Diamond claws: Crypto trading hamster dies after standout investing career

New cryptocurrency named ‘JRR Token’ blocked by lawyers for Lord of the Rings creator Tolkien

El Salvador to build Bitcoin city at base of volcano

Crypto AM: Features

Crypto AM: Founders Series

Crypto AM: Industry Voices

Crypto AM: Contributors

Crypto AM: In Conversation with James Bowater

Crypto AM: Tomorrow’s Money with Gavin S Brown

Crypto AM: Mixing in the Metaverse with Dr Chris Kacher

Crypto AM: Visions of the Future, Past & Present with Alex Lightman

Crypto AM: Tiptoe through the Crypto with Monty Munford

Crypto AM: Taking a Byte out of Digital Assets with Jonny Fry

Crypto on the catwalk

Crypto AM: Events

For those of you who missed the Crypto AM DeFi & Digital Inclusion online summit 2021 – you can now watch the event in two parts via YouTube

Part One

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dvqNMNZTIDE

Part Two

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WXhX_-Tr5j0

Cautionary Notes

It’s definitely tempting to get swept up in the excitement, but please heed these words of caution: Do your own research, only invest what you can afford, and make good decisions. The indicators contained in this article will hopefully help in this. Remember though, the content of this article is for information purposes only and is not investment advice or any form of recommendation or invitation. City AM, Crypto AM and Luno always advise you to obtain your own independent financial advice before investing or trading in cryptocurrency.

All information is correct as of 08:00 BST