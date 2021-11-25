Crypto markets inch up from horizontal support

Bitcoin has inched up this morning, springing back over $58,000 for the first time since Monday. It’s currently trading at $58,364, an increase of around three per cent in the last day.

Other major cryptocurrencies are also seeing positive price action. Ethereum is currently changing hands for just over $4,300, up just over one per cent. Though other leading cryptocurrencies, including Solana and Cardano, have dropped in value.

The big news this week is the Indian government’s announcement that it will introduce the Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill 2021 when it convenes at the Winter Session on Monday.

Experts are divided on how far India’s ‘private crypto’ ban will go and whether it will include Bitcoin and Ethereum. Last Thursday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on all democratic nations to work together to regulate cryptocurrency, specifically Bitcoin, to “ensure it does not end up in the wrong hands which can spoil our youth.”

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

*Definitions and insights can be found at https://bytetree.com/insights/

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $2,586,046,553,723, up from $2,572,320,560,309.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, November 24 2021, at a price of $57,206.37, down from $57,569.07 the day before. The daily high yesterday was $57,803.07 and the daily low was $55,964.22.

This time last year, the price of Bitcoin closed the day at $18,732.12. In 2019, it closed at $7,146.13.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $1.082 trillion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.39 trillion and Tesla is $1.12 trillion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $34,286,540,766, down from $35,990,540,023 yesterday. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 42.55%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 32, in Fear.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 42.52. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 8 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 43.41. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“Bitcoin is a rules-based monetary system the likes of which we’ve never seen.” Ark Invest CEO on CNBC

What they said yesterday

Bitcoin goes blockbuster…

JUST IN – Regal Cinemas movie theater chain to accept #Bitcoin for ticket payments 🙌 pic.twitter.com/eAJoc2gBdW — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) November 23, 2021

Who’s next?

Other countries are following El Salvador’s lead on #Bitcoin

– El Salvador's Ambassador to the U.S 🤔 — Bitcoin Archive 🗄🚀🌔 (@BTC_Archive) November 24, 2021

We’ve come a long way…

November 2011, MtGox office in Tokyo. One #bitcoin trades for 3.275 USD. pic.twitter.com/m1VhNaPOYH — Mark Karpelès (@MagicalTux) November 24, 2021

