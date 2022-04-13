Crypto markets flat as US inflation hits four year high

There was a recovery of sorts for the crypto markets yesterday, though the return to form could mostly be found among alternative cryptocurrencies (altcoins).

While market leader Bitcoin remained mostly flat – currently changing hands for $40,140 up 0.18 and per cent over the last 24 hours – cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap, Ethereum and XRP are all up by one or two per cent.

The disparity suggests a greater appetite for risk among traders, though you wouldn’t know it to look at the Fear and Greed Index, which measures consumer sentiment. The Index currently sits back in Extreme Fear, having shown signs of life over the last couple of weeks for the first time this year. Can it pick up and turn around?

The big news yesterday was the US Consumer Price Index coming in slightly higher than expected at 8.5 per cent – a four-decade high. The high numbers will add fuel to speculation that there will be an increase in interest rates in the US soon, which have been cited as one of the key drivers of volatility in the markets this year by experts. However, some analysts and economists are saying that it could mark the peak of the current inflation cycle. Will they be proved right? What would that mean for interest rate rises?

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $1.876 trillion, up from $1.858 trillion yesterday.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, April 12 2022, at a price of $40,127.18, up from $39,521.90 the day before. The daily high yesterday was $40,617.59 and the daily low was $39,388.33. This time last year, the price of Bitcoin closed at $63,503.46. In 2020 it closed at $6,668.26.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $760.9 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $12.53 trillion and Tesla is $1.02 trillion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $29.280 billion down from $35.473 billion yesterday. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 39.09%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 25, in Extreme Fear.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 41.40. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 1 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 39.08. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“Inflation is worse than you think, and Bitcoin is better than you know.” MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor

What they said yesterday

