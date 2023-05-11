Crypto investors feeling the ups and downs as inflation figures set the tone

Yesterday was eventful. Bitcoin rose above $28K, reacting favourably to the latest lower-than-expected Consumer Price Index numbers, then dipped below $27K due to sudden selling pressure, which some say came from the US government, before regaining ground and settling around $27.5K, right back where it started.

The leading crypto is trading for $27.4K this morning, in the red by a marginal 0.62%. Ether at $1.822 is down by 1.5%.

The rest of crypto is either flat or slightly in the red, but there are a few outliers this morning. Uniswap counts among these and is up 3%.

Yesterday’s CPI numbers showed that inflation in the US rose at a slightly slower rate than expected. The SP500 and Nasdaq gained 0.45% and 1%, respectively, following the announcement. Investors now expect the Federal Reserve to pause rate hikes in its next June meeting but analysts say various economic headwinds threaten to sour the mood.

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market this morning was $1.138 billion.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, May 10, at a price of $27,621. The daily high yesterday was $28,322, and the daily low was $26,8835.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation this morning was $533.389 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $13.406 trillion and Tesla is $534.18 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $20.780 billion.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 52, in Neutral.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 48.05. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 1 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 40.58. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Soundbite of the day

Bitcoin just absorbed $277 million of sell pressure and held $27,000. You can’t kill it, you can’t turn it off, and if you try to sell it, someone can’t wait to buy it up. Mike Alfred, Value investor

What they said yesterday

⛏️

BREAKING: The Texas House & Senate have passed House Bill 591, clarifying that flared gas can be used on site by #Bitcoin miners, reducing carbon emissions by up to 63% 🙌



pic.twitter.com/J2qc1hVpcj — Bitcoin News (@BitcoinNewsCom) May 10, 2023

Tether…

Tether's Latest Q1 2023 Assurance Report Shows Reserves Surplus At All-Time High of $2.44B, up $1.48B in Net Profit; New Categories for Additional Transparency Reveals #Bitcoin and #Gold Allocationshttps://t.co/G7QWB2VXqd pic.twitter.com/xUwOf4n1o7 — Tether (@Tether_to) May 10, 2023

✍️

I spent the last 24 hours looking into #bitcoin transaction fees so you don't have to!



1️⃣ WHAT IS CAUSING SUCH HIGH FEES?



Bitcoin transaction fees are variable.



Demand up = fees up

Demand down = fees down



The majority of transactions we've seen recently are BRC-20 mint… — bitcoin.rocks (@bitcoindotrocks) May 9, 2023

