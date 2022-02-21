Crypto exchange FTX plots launch of gaming unit

Crypto exchange FTX plots launch of gaming division.

Crypto exchange FTX is launching a new division to bring digital currencies, blockchain technology and NFTs to the world of gaming.

FTX Gaming will launch a platform to assist gaming companies with launching their own tokens and supporting NFTs, Bloomberg first reported. Job adverts for FTX Gaming posted this month reveal the new division is onboarding software engineers to form part of a remote team which will help parter companies with blockchain integration.

Sofware engineers were required to have advanced knowledge of C# and more than two years experience developing with Unity, a cross-platform gaming engine developed by Unity Technologies.

“We are launching FTX Gaming because we see games as an exciting use case for crypto,” an FTX spokesperson told Bloomberg in an e-mail.

“There are 2 billion+ gamers in the world who have played with and collected digital items, and can now also own them,” the spokesperson added.

Of all the awesome things on this thread, this one’s worth highlighting: FTX and gaming in 2022.



Excited for the tech challenges this will bring for us – integrating NFT, crypto trading, and wallet tech directly into in-game economies at massive scale. https://t.co/EwiOfTfb8Y — Brett Harrison (@Brett_FTXUS) December 29, 2021

It comes after the president of FTX US, Brett Harrison, took to Twitter to tease news that gaming integrations could be coming to the exchange in 2022.

Those touting the benefits of integrating crypto into gaming argue that tokens and NFTs will give players ownership of items they earn while playing. Earn-as-you-play models will also help to incentivise game use and let companies reward loyal users.

However, the integration of digital assets such as NFTs could create new avenues for hackers and scammers to exploit players.

Read more: Opensea investigates phishing attack as hundreds of NFTs reported stolen