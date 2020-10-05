Fusing together $25 billion dollar industries within the innovation and consumer insights space could well be what global consumers and businesses really need and demand, says Greg Griffiths identifying what our team sees as ‘a huge gap in the market that impacts global progression’.

It was back in early 2014 that the raw concept for an ‘ideas exchange’ was born under the vision of ‘ebay for ideas’. This was then successfully further developed with a ‘minimal viable product’ in early 2019 and establishing the UCROWDME global advisory team.

Greg Griffiths, Chairman & Co-Founder

The Chairman and Founder Greg Griffiths is a globally recognised industry professional who has spent nearly 20 years working across innovation, software and technology industries with Fortune companies. The global advisory team consists of 13 very talented professionals, providing world-class experience across the following key industries; blockchain, cryptocurrency, finance, technology, films and entertainment, retail, marketing and education.

UCROWDME has created a brand new global software industry known as ‘Ideas as a Service’ that feeds millions of ideas and insights into the mouths of desperately hungry companies looking for the next big thing. This is a significant growth business with the amount of available ideas and insights available and untapped. Both industries are significantly growing at a medium 19%+ CAGR enabling UCROWDME to tap into an existing market that is performing very strongly.

UCROWDME is a global ideas marketplace powered by artificial intelligence, built on the blockchain and funded by global citizens from within our global idea community. The currency in which individuals are rewarded is UCM tokens, which can be used either to purchase pre-determined goods or services through the likes of Amazon, ePoints and many others or sold onto an exchange. Corporate holders of UCM tokens are also able to purchase ideas generated by the UCROWDME marketplace. This exchange process commercially legitimises the concept of Ideas as a Service (IaaS).

Artificial intelligence and blockchain underpin the UCROWDME business model. UCROWDME’s AI engine is powered by several core algorithms that continuously validate all ideas and insights that have been submitted and/or archived on the platform. Not only does UCROWDME validate and process data but also the platform can intuitively use hundreds of learning algorithms to engage users, help them tangibly express their innovative ideas in arguably the best way possible, and then match these ideas seamlessly to other users, companies, and brands.

Giselle Griffiths, CEO & Co-Founder

It is envisaged that the UCROWDME blockchain solution should provide indisputable idea provenance, as well as potentially being the new global standard for IP protection to global citizens through an automated, trackable, and auditable copyright solution during the idea and/or insight submission process on the platform. We are building a world-first ‘Artificial-Intelligence Idea and Insights Chatbot’ driving an automated ideation process while being able to predict and estimate demand and pricing for ideas and insights on the platform. Users will also be able to use Siri, Alexa or Google to kick-off the ideation process and create a new daily ‘idea journal’.

Our main goal is to make innovation and consumer insights easily accessible for the 4.57+ Billion internet users and to empower the 200+ Million companies that do not have the applicable skills, funding or technology – to help them innovate, be more competitive, or disruptive.

Most global companies (95% plus) cannot afford to implement, run and manage an ideation or insights platform, let alone administer customer insights, rewards, gamification, or an online ideas marketplace. The barrier to entry for these companies is too high. This means that innovation and customer insights are significantly thwarted for this audience and hence why global growth across innovation and insights is stalling.

Greg Gentner, COO & Co-Founder

Global brands and companies collectively waste billions of dollars each year trying to get you the consumer to buy their products. Companies honestly think they know what their consumers want, yet the impact of this historical innovation approach helps contribute as to why up to 95% of new products fail!

UCROWDME, ‘Ideas as a Service’ will become the new norm for global companies and citizens to collaborate together as one, in a more meaningful and value-driven approach, whereby the ‘Voice of the Customer’ is actually heard and not just glanced over.

Founder, Greg Griffiths explains: “Our ideas and insights exchange will bring together the global community who are crying out for change, and for the opportunity to be part of the process. The UCROWDME platform will ensure that we help extract, validate and monetise the best ideas and insights at scale”.

Jake Le, SVP & Co-Founder

UCROWDME is already listed on the DigiFinex (Singapore) and ProBit Exchanges (South Korea) and is already looking to create a global game-changing ‘revenue stream token’ (RST) that will provide investors a fixed-yield against company revenue. UCROWDME is currently going through a private capital raise through our partner BlockchainAnalytica with an invite-only AMA tomorrow, Tuesday 6th October, at 11:00 London-time.

The business has secured multiple pilots in Australia giving access to 7 million users and another 20+ pilots scheduled in the coming months providing access to 10-20 million users spread across Asia Pacific, UK and U.S. regions. We have extensive company networks, mostly as former clients who have also agreed to use the platform once beta is released. Our weatherproof business model consists of 31x revenue streams; including an ideas marketplace, consumer insights and rewards platform, idea sponsorship and advertising through paid subscriptions and via the monetisation and validation of submitted ideas and insights.

The business has already commenced project scoping with our global development partners located in the U.S., Columbia and the U.K. This phase is the most important while we build-out our ‘Beta Platform’ ahead of our soft launch in March 2021. During this period we will have worked with dozens of pilots and targeted client engagements that will provide us the necessary success metrics to lead into our official global launch in May 2021.

The product roadmap is equally exciting with ‘IDEAX’ planned for development in late 2021 with the purpose of providing fractional ownership of intellectual property. For people that are familiar with unicorn businesses like STASH or Stockpile, they will quickly see that investors will now be able to buy a fractional percentage of any listed intellectual property on the exchange. A great example of this would be owning 1% of the original iPhone registered design and having an incredible investment opportunity that would not have been possible before.

UCROWDME is uniquely positioned – we act as a conduit for idea sellers and idea buyers providing best-of-breed technology like blockchain and AI to secure IP provenance and validate ideas more accurately.

“There is huge demand for new ideas and insights from consumers from global companies regardless of size, which UCROWDME with its valuable intellectual property and future bank of millions of ideas to monetise will meet. We are creating a new software industry under our trademark ‘Ideas as a Service’ that will help define and drive better global innovation adoption” says Greg Griffiths.

There is still some limited availability to invest under SEIS/EIS as UCROWDME is now finalising its initial capital raising round. The valuation at which the shares are being offered is very attractive at a multiple of 1.1x revenue, as UCROWDME has left it unchanged despite new world-class advisors joining, new global partnerships being formed and project scoping underway.

For more info and to get in touch check out www.ucrowdme.com or info@ucrowdme.com