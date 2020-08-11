Staying ahead of the trends in these times of ever-accelerating technology change provides real opportunity but has also never been more challenging. The blockchain and crypto markets are some of the best placed to ride this wave. This is because the real-time data from these markets is being created by networks, which were specifically designed to improve information sharing and to develop new forms of organisation.

Novum Insights was set up four years ago to use data science and analysis to find the latest deep-technology organisations and companies showing signs of traction and development. With more than 15,000 blockchain companies and tokens tracked, it has mined organisations’ githubs, their sentiment analysis, funding rounds and other indicators producing a tool which looks at their performance and likelihood of high growth and profitability. It also tracks all news stories in blockchain and cryptocurrency. This is available on an interactive platform which is available for demo, on request, as well as regular reports for subscribers. Blockchain is one particular area of focus,with the others being artificial intelligence, fintech and the circular economy/green technology, where Novum also provides similar analysis.

Novum Insights works with corporate clients like Hitachi and DLA Piper as well as venture firms like Blockchain Valley Ventures. Its next forthcoming blockchain study is looking at adoption of blockchain in Investment Banking. Other reports have included an in-depth look at the nascent ‘security token’ market. See graphics on the major players on blockchain in investment banking and this new type of securities.

It has never been difficult to spend money or indeed find companies looking for investment. Finding the correct investments, however, is much more challenging. Most early stage companies are not listed or included in funds or trackers, making it even harder to identify the best opportunities. So an interactive tool for identifying nascent businesses and organizations in complex sectors provides a short-cut to finding your highest-potential new business partners.

The blockchain landscape is exploding in many different directions. The sectors affected by it include payments, wider financial services, the supply chain, identity, information sharing and more.

Novum Insights tracks the newest companies and solutions helping investors choose the future winners in this arena and even maps the comparative investment stages of different companies – like this one covering the newer Credit Card Companies.

The data-sharing potential for major companies is being explored with significant curiosity bythe likes of Maersk in shipping and Walmart in ecommerce, who have dedicated significant resources to implementing blockchain-based technology in their businesses. At the same time, while most enterprises have made significant statements of intent and embarked on initiatives in blockchain, it is often hard to discern how serious or permanent adoption actually is. For this reason, Novum Insights is studying market-readiness in selected industries to attempt to understand exactly how such adoption will evolve. Novum Insights is mapping in depth the activity of major platforms like Hyperledger Fabric, R3, WeTrade, and how they are being adopted by corporations.

Meanwhile the experimentation with different cryptocurrency protocols has been rampant, and brought a new form of digital awakening in many. Thousands of currencies have been created following the major success of networks like Bitcoin and Ethereum. The innovation in and around the creation of new commercial ways of interacting online has been startling, yet usage still remains fragmented. The price surge in BTC and ETH in recent weeks will likely bring more enthusiasm and curious experimenters to the sector. Novum Insights is looking in-depth at which protocols are securing more traction and how that is evolving.

In the years since ‘the crypto bubble burst’ in 2018, the technology has not been in hibernation. The exact opposite took place with a catalogue of new products and services developed. As an example there are now multiple stable coins offering tens of billions as a less volatile option to quickly and inexpensively switch to exchanging money for services or simply waiting out a period of volatility. Surrounding this there are a multitude of other services including lending, borrowing, insurance, staking which all (more or less) replicate services provided in the traditional finance world but potentially faster, at a lower cost and availability on lower sums and currency-agnostic which is especially useful for individuals in locations with lesser-known currencies.

It is likely that interest in blockchain will continue to boom in the coming years and Novum Insights is a helpful window to unpick some of the trends and companies that will be best-placed to thrive as this market picks up.

