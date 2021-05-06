Crunch time for Mayor of London candidates as polls across the capital open

Today is the day that Londoners will visit polling stations across the capital to vote for the next Mayor of London.

Polling stations are open from 7am to 10pm and if you are in the queue at 10pm, you will still be able to vote.

The count will begin tomorrow at 9am and continue throughout Saturday. It will take place at three locations in the capital – Olympia, Alexandra Palace and the ExCeL.

Progress of the count can be followed on www.londonelects.org.uk. It is unlikely that results will be known until Saturday evening at the earliest.

Covid-19 postponed local elections across England last year, meaning the current mayor Sadiq Khan served an additional 12 months.

The Labour candidate has a strong lead in the polls of 62 per cent, compared with his Conservative opposition Shaun Bailey, who currently sits at 38 per cent.

This year, there are a record-breaking 20 candidates standing for mayor, with six million people registered to vote.

