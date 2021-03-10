Crispin Odey's hedge fund quietly rebrands funds amid ongoing sexual assault trail

Odey Asset Management has quietly rebranded seven of its funds ahead of tomorrow’s court date, which will see founder Crispin Odey take to the stand over sexual assault allegations.

Seven of the hedge fund’s 19 funds have changed their name from ‘Odey’ to ‘Brook’, referring to the new subsidiary business Brook Asset Management, industry magazine Portfolio Adviser first reported.

The rebranding reportedly took place in February, when Odey first appeared before Hendon Magistrates court over an alleged sexual assault that took place more than 20 years ago.

The London court heard Odey “lunged” at a junior woman in 1998 and groped her breast during the alleged assault.

Odey has denied assaulting the woman. He told police he had misjudged the situation and had been “foolish”, but denied the alleged assault.

Tomorrow Odey will take to the witness stand at Westminster Magistrates court to defend himself against the charge.

Odey AM declined to comment on the rebrand.