Crisis-hit CBI strikes emergency funding deal with banks

The CBI postponed its annual general meeting last week amid ‘short term cash flow’ problems

The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) has managed to secure emergency funding after the race to raise cash forced the scandal-hit lobby group to cancel its annual general meeting last week.

Its failed attempt to raise £3m ahead of its annual general meeting last week prompted concerns about the future of the group.

But The Sunday Times reported that the CBI has secured a revolving credit facility — a type of overdraft to use for its short-term spending needs — from a group of banks, including Natwest, HSBC, Lloyds Banking Group, and Barclays.

A spokesperson for the CBI confirmed the new funding arrangement and said it puts them in a much better position than before.

“We are satisfied that we have secured the financing necessary to overcome the short-term cash flow challenge and that the organisation remains in a strong medium to long-term position,” the spokesperson said.

Each of the banks were contacted by City A.M. for comment.

The CBI’s financial difficulties come after a number of business abandoned the group and stopped paying their membership fees after it was hit by a major scandal involving claims of sexual misconduct within the organisation.