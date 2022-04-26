Criminal solicitors weigh up strike plans over low paid legal aid work

Criminal solicitors are weighing up plans to join barristers in launching a strike, by refusing to take on poorly paid legal aid work.

At a conference hosted by the two of the UK’s biggest solicitors trade association, solicitors raised the prospect of taking industrial action, with a view to pressuring the government into boosting legal aid payments.

Solicitors speaking at the conference raised the prospect of refusing to take on burglary cases and other poorly paid legal aid work, according to the Law Society Gazette.

In response to the suggestions, Criminal Law Solicitors Association (CLSA) chair Daniel Bonich said the CLSA could not tell solicitors to strike, but that the organization would be happy to deliver the message, if individual firms choose to refuse work.

The Law Society’s head of justice Richard Miller said: “If as a business you take the view that burglary cases are simply not viable, that’s absolutely fine. That’s your right as economic entities to do that.”

The calls come after the UK’s 3,700 criminal barristers this month voted in favour of industrial action, which has seen them take up a “no returns” policy, through which they will refuse to step in on cases that need to be covered.