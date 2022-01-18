Criminal barristers threaten nationwide strike if government fails to up their pay

Criminal barristers have said they will go on strike if the government does not substantially increase their pay.

In a survey put out by the Criminal Bar Association (CBA), 96.5 per cent of criminal barristers said they favour taking strike action if the Government does not agree “to a substantial increase in criminal legal aid pay.”

In an email to City AM, the CBA said they now plan to put out an official ballot for strike action on the 14 February, if the government does not up its £35m per year offer to revive legal aid.

The poll comes after the Bellamy report, an independent review of legal aid system, said the Government should invest at least £135m per year into the system in order to nurse it “back to health after years of neglect.”

In response to the survey, 96.14 per cent of criminal barristers said the government’s offer of £35m a year would be “insufficient to ensure the long-term viability of the Criminal Bar.”

In a statement Jo Sidhu QC, chair of the CBA, said: “Government must now take the urgent action necessary to resolve the funding crisis that has left the criminal justice system on its knees and driven out hundreds of our colleagues who could no longer sustain a career on pay that has declined in real terms over the last 25 years.”