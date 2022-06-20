Criminal barristers vote to strike over legal aid

Criminal barristers today voted in favour of plans to strike following a long-running dispute with the government over legal aid fees, after 81.5 per cent of those polled voted for plans to stage a series of escalating court walkouts starting on the 27 June.

The strike ballot comes as barristers are calling for legal aid fees to be increased by 25 per cent, after the UK’s Ministry of Justice (MoJ) offered a 15 per cent boost in March.

In response to the MoJ’s pledge, the Criminal Bar Association (CBA) said the planned £135m investment would not be enough to “keep the wheels of justice turning.”

The Law Society also hit out at the government’s offer, over claims it would fail to fix the “crisis in the criminal defence profession”.

The clash come after an independent review by influential barrister Sir Christopher Bellamy QC said the £135m sum would be the “minimum” investment needed to nurse “the system of criminal legal aid back to health after years of neglect”.

The vote will now see barristers begin walking out of courts by the start of next week, in line with plans for an initial two-day walkout on 27- 28 June, and further strikes in the following weeks.

If the two sides fail to reach a deal, the strike could see barristers add one day for each week the strike goes on, until the fourth week of the strike, at which point the strikes will continue to run for alternating weeks.

CBA chair Jo Sidhu QC said the 25 per cent increase is needed to “reverse the exodus” of prosecution and defence barristers from the UK’s criminal justice system, amid claims the 15 per cent increase will be swallowed by inflation.

An MoJ spokesperson said: “The Crown Court backlog has fallen thanks to our decisive action and the hard work of legal professionals including criminal barristers, who as a result of our reforms will earn nearly £7,000 extra per year.

“This is a significant pay rise and we encourage the Criminal Bar Association to work with us, rather than continue or escalate unnecessary disruption in the courts which will only serve to delay justice for victims.”

The poll comes after 94 per cent of barristers in March voted in favour of pursuing a “no returns” policy, which saw criminal barristers refuse to fill in for colleagues.