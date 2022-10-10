Criminal barristers vote to end strike

Defence barristers take part in a strike outside the Central Criminal Court, also known as the Old Bailey.

Criminal barristers in England and Wales have voted to end their strike action today after the government tabled a 15 per cent pay offer.

Some 57 per cent of barristers decided to back a ballot, the Criminal Bar Association said, despite the organisation calling for 25 per cent pay hike.

Writing on twitter, the Criminal Bar Association said the criminal justice system remains “chronically underfunded”.

“As a democratic organisation, we take our mandate from you,” the organisation said to members. “Your engagement has been overwhelming and we know that you remain committed to achieve a strong, sustainable, independent criminal bar for the future.”

Hearing cases at crown courts are now set to begin as normal from Tuesday after hundreds of trials have been delayed during.