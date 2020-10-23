Credit Suisse to connect clients with early-stage investment opportunities

Credit Suisse, Linklaters, Deloitte and The Conduit Connect have launched a new venture to partner early-stage companies with potential investors.

The partnership will connect members of London-based social change initiative The Conduit with Credit Suisse clients to access impact investment opportunities.

The Conduit Connect currently matches early-stage investment opportunities, such as The Library of Things, Cogo and Cervest, with potential investors, board members and mentors.

Credit Suisse clients will be brought in to collaborate and invest with start-up ventures that are working on social and environmental initiatives.

Law firm Linklaters advised on an enhanced signing up process for companies, entrepreneurs and investors, and provided legal advice to the partnership.

Meanwhile, Deloitte collaborated with the network to build an impact framework, and will continue to advise on accounting and professional services.

Credit Suisse chief sustainability officer Marisa Drew said: “We are delighted to be supporting such a ‘mission-aligned’ partner as the Conduit Connect which is seeking to drive deep impact while generating attractive returns for investors.

“We are seeing ever increasing appetite from our private banking clients for exposure to opportunities in the direct impact investing space.

“Our ambition is to be able to support our clients by making a connection to the Conduit’s platform, enabling them to access these early-stage impactful companies or to showcase their own companies and projects that may be seeking funding, thereby helping to bridge critical impact funding gaps that exist in the market today.”