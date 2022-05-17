Credit Suisse hit with credit rating downgrade by S&P after string of scandals

Scandal-stricken lender Credit Suisse has been hit with a downgrade by credit rating firm Standard & Poors after slumping to a loss in the first quarter of the year.

S&P downgraded the firm to BBB from BBB+, while its outlook was changed from stable to negative.

Credit Suisse reported a first-quarter loss last month and has launched a management refresh after being hit by billions in losses by a string of scandals, including the collapse of Archegos Capital and Greensill Capital.

The collapse of Archegos left Credit Suisse with a $5.5bn hit, and the collapse of Greensill shortly after caused it to shutter $10bn worth of its supply chain finance funds, which it is still scrambling to recover for investors.

S&P said the firm now faced a long turnaround effort.

“Although the group is actively working on remediation actions, we think a lasting change to the risk culture in such a complex global organization will take time,” the agency said.

“We now think this will be even more difficult in a deteriorating economic and business environment.”

The agency said targets set out to restore profitability were ambitious against the worsening economic backdrop.

“In our view, the group’s risk-return is likely to remain below that of its key competitors and other highly rated peers, at least over the medium term,” S&P said.

S&P’s main rival Fitch has kept the lender at an A- rating witha negative outlook since April 2021.