Credit Suisse hit with credit rating downgrade by S&P after string of scandals

By:

Scandal-stricken lender Credit Suisse has been hit with a downgrade by credit rating firm Standard & Poors after slumping to a loss in the first quarter of the year.

S&P downgraded the firm to BBB from BBB+, while its outlook was changed from stable to negative.

Credit Suisse reported a first-quarter loss last month and has launched a management refresh after being hit by billions in losses by a string of scandals, including the collapse of Archegos Capital and Greensill Capital.

The collapse of Archegos left Credit Suisse with a $5.5bn hit, and the collapse of Greensill shortly after caused it to shutter $10bn worth of its supply chain finance funds, which it is still scrambling to recover for investors.

S&P said the firm now faced a long turnaround effort.

“Although the group is actively working on remediation actions, we think a lasting change to the risk culture in such a complex global organization will take time,” the agency said.

“We now think this will be even more difficult in a deteriorating economic and business environment.”

The agency said targets set out to restore profitability were ambitious against the worsening economic backdrop.

“In our view, the group’s risk-return is likely to remain below that of its key competitors and other highly rated peers, at least over the medium term,” S&P said.

S&P’s main rival Fitch has kept the lender at an A- rating witha  negative outlook since April 2021.

Subscribe

Subscribe to the City A.M. newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.