Covid: Robert Jenrick does not rule out banning outside mixing

Housing secretary Robert Jenrick would not rule out a potential ban on outside mixing this morning as Covid cases continue to rise.

When asked today if there would be a ban on people meeting outside, Jenrick said “he couldn’t say” and that people should “wait to see what the PM says” on further restrictions.

Read more: London minister hits out at Sadiq Khan for ‘mixed messages’ during Covid

Daily Covid cases across hit 13,864 yesterday, with cases rising across the whole of England.

There has been speculation for the past two weeks that the government is preparing to implement a three-step “traffic light” system for England’s Covid restrictions.

This would include having some areas in a near total lockdown on a red status.

Cases are particularly high in North West and North East England, prompting some to speculate that major areas like Liverpool and Manchester will soon be locked down.

Before the Open newsletter: Start your day with the City View podcast and key market data

London could also be in line for stricter conditions, such as with Sadiq Khan recently saying it was “inevitable”.

Jenrick would not rule out anything in a Sky news interview today.

Read more: London coronavirus cases: How many infections are in your London borough?

“In addition to the basic simple rules that apply to the whole country, we’re designing a framework for those places where the virus is very strong,” Jenrick said.

“And there will be some rules which apply consistently but then also we’re in very productive conversations with local leaders, local directors of Public Health to ask them if there are any further measures that they would support which will help to control the virus in their local communities.”