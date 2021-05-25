Covid: Government warns against travel to Indian variant hotspot Hounslow

Confusion has been mounting over current Covid-19 guidance after the government quietly issued a fresh warning against travel to and from eight areas of England.

The London borough of Hounslow is among the locations singled out in the new guidance due to high prevalence of the highly transmissible Indian variant of the virus.

Read more: Surge testing to be rolled out in West London after Indian variant identified

People have also been urged not to travel to Kirklees, Bedford, Burnley, Leicester or North Tyneside unless necessary.

The updated measures also state that people should avoid meeting indoors.

The guidance was published online on Friday without an official announcement.

Some of the local authorities said they were not consulted about the new advice, prompting criticism that the government was attempting to introduce local lockdowns by stealth.

Downing Street insisted all affected areas had been informed of the new advice, while the Department of Health said the guidance encouraged people to take an “extra cautious approach” in Covid hotspots.

Ministers earlier this month issued advice against all but essential travel to Bolton in Greater Manchester and Blackburn with Darwen, with people urged not to meet indoors.

Yasmin Qureshi, Labour MP for Bolton South East, said she had not been informed of the changes and was “gobsmacked” by the new guidance.

“They’re making such an important announcement and they don’t even have the decency to tell us or tell our constituents,” she said.

Read more: Covid-19: Surge testing and vaccines to be introduced in Hounslow

Health secretary Matt Hancock last week said surge testing and additional vaccines would be rolled out in areas of concern including Hounslow, Ealing and Harrow in a bid to halt the spread of the Indian Covid variant.

However, he did not outline any guidance on travel restrictions or indoor socialising.