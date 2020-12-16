Covid Christmas talks to continue with rules 'unlikely' to change

Talks over the plans to relax coronavirus restrictions over the Christmas period will continue today amid concerns that doing so could lead to a surge in cases of the disease.

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove will continue to lead negotiations with representatives from the UK’s devolved administrations, having failed to reach agreement yesterday.

Under the current plans, three households will be able to meet and form a “bubble” between 23 and 27 December.

But with cases on the rise, especially in London and the southeast, ministers have been warned that going ahead with the plans could further exacerbate the spread of the disease.

Sources told the BBC that the rules were unlikely to be changed – but that stern warnings about the dangers of mixing would be issued.

An information campaign providing guidance for the period is expected to be released instead.

A poll conducted yesterday showed that more people in Britain oppose the government’s plans to relax-19 restrictions around Christmas than support them.

50 per cent of respondents in the poll, which was conducted by Kantar, said they opposed or strongly opposed the planned relaxation, while 40 per cent backed it.

The Labour party has come out in favour of tougher restrictions over the holiday period, while two leading medical journals said sticking to the current plan “would cost many lives”.

Ministers are understood to favour a cross-UK approach to the measures, rather than having different rules for different regions.