Council tax rebate goes to 19m households in £150 cost of living boost

Millions of people have received their £150 council tax rebate from the government, as the deadline to ensure eligibility for it is extended.

19 million households, representing 99 per cent of those who can receive it have now got the money in their bank accounts, it has been announced.

In total, £2.87bn of the council tax rebate has gone to households under the scheme, as part of a £37bn package rolled out this year to help people with the cost of living.

Levelling Up Minister Dehenna Davison said: “Thanks to the tireless work of councils, more than 99 per cent of eligible households up and down the country have received their council tax rebate.”

“We are now extending the deadline to claim the £150 payment to ensure as many eligible households as possible receive this payment – I urge everyone to check their eligibility and contact their local council if they have not already.”

Other measures in the cost of living package include £1,200 of basic support for the most vulnerable people, with electricity customers getting £400 towards their bills.

The rebate is available to households in tax bands A-D on 1 April, including those who get local council tax support.

The government has couched up £28m for councils to roll out the support package, with software and staff recruitment.