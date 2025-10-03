Cotswolds Distillery releases limited edition Wychwood Harvest

Cotswolds Distillery, the best-selling English whisky producer, has released a new limited edition single malt this week, with only 1,500 bottles available.

The Cotswolds Wychwood Harvest Single Malt Whisky became the latest in the distillery’s annual Harvest Series and took its name from the historic Wychwood Forest in Oxfordshire.

This expression was crafted from a rare parcel of Port and Bourbon casks laid down nearly 10 years ago.

Bottled at 50 per cent ABV, the whisky is priced at £100 per bottle and sold through the distillery and select global retailers.

The spirit’s deep red hue and fruit-forward profile reflected its Port cask origins, complemented by vanilla notes from Bourbon barrels and a subtle hint of peat.

Alice Pearson, aged 25, led the cask selection and played a central role in shaping the 2025 release.

She was one of the youngest female distillers in the UK and had been given creative licence under founder Dan Szor to experiment with cask finishes and maturation.

This release marks the distillery’s most ambitious tribute to Port cask maturation to date, highlighting Pearson’s influence.

The Harvest Series also included bespoke packaging designed by local artist Andrea Bates, featuring rural Oxfordshire landscapes and a nod to traditional farming.

A new edition in the series had been released each autumn to celebrate the English harvest and showcase regional craftsmanship in both whisky and visual art.

Cotswolds Distillery: English whisky producer

Founded in 2014 by Daniel Szor, the Cotswolds Distillery was the first to sell over 100,000 bottles of English single malt worldwide.

Based in Stourton, the distillery attracts more than 100,000 visitors annually across its main site and two satellite shops in Broadway and Bourton-on-the-Water.

It produces a range of award-winning spirits, including Cotswolds Signature Single Malt, Cotswolds Reserve, a Cask Collection, and Cotswolds Dry Gin.

“We felt the time was right to continue our global expansion, not only with our best-selling Signature English whisky but also introducing exciting new limited editions,” said founder Dan Szor.

“I was really excited to introduce this latest Harvest expression both to UK and international consumers,” added Pearson. “We wanted to create a whisky that celebrated the traditions of the farming community which is bold and expressive.”

The design for the presentation tube was produced by Oxfordshire-based artist Andrea Bates, inspired by the local landscape and seasonal farming.

Tasting notes described the liquid as offering “deep crimson hues” and “a concentrated dark fruit character with structure and depth,” alongside “soft vanilla” and “a gentle wisp of peat.”

The release followed a string of international awards for the distillery, including Best English Single Malt and multiple Gold medals across spirits competitions.