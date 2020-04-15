Costain secures £3.3bn HS2 contract that could create 6,000 jobs

Engineering firm Costain has won a £3.3bn contract to design and build the tunnels connecting the HS2 railway to London Euston station.

This initial phase of the High-Speed Two (HS2) railway project, which controversially got the go-ahead from government in February, will create 6,000 jobs, Costain said.

Read more: HS2 reveals London Old Oak Common station design

HS2 will carry up to 18 trains an hour between London and the west Midlands when it eventually opens some time between 2028 and 2031.

Today Costain confirmed its joint venture firm with Skanska has won approval to design and construct the first phase of the project.

It said the contract “will involve the design and construction of major tunnels in the approach to the London terminus at Euston station”.

“It is estimated that Phase 1 of the works will create 6,000 jobs,” Costain added.

“To date, the joint venture’s contract with HS2 has been to undertake scheme design and site preparation for the civil engineering work,” Costain said.

“The new contract marks the point where the work transitions from scheme design and preparatory work to full detailed design and construction.”

Read more: HS2 could have planning problems without Crossrail 2, says HS2 boss

Due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, HS2 construction is paused. That means the HS2 contract will not make a “significant contribution” to Costain’s profit until 2021 onwards.

But the FTSE Small Cap engineering firm added it has won a £210m design and construction contract to upgrade a section of the A30 north of Truro. That work will start imminently with completion due at the end of 2023.