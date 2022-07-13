Costa Coffee boss swaps frappes for fries with McDonald’s move

The boss of Costa Coffee will step down to take up a top job at McDonald’s shortly.

Jill McDonald, who has headed the high street chain since 2019, will take up the role of executive vice president and president for the brand’s international operated markets team.

The move will mark a homecoming for McDonald, who has previously served as UK managing director and Northern Europe for the fast food chain, after working her way up from being the region’s chief marketing officer.

In a statement, the US food giant said McDonald would “help us elevate our marketing and creative excellence while enhancing our crew and customer experience to unlock new growth opportunities in IOM.”

She will depart the coffee business at the end of this month and take up her new role on 5 September.

Costa Coffee’s parent firm the Coca-Cola company confirmed a successor would be named shortly.

McDonald had “played a pivotal role in setting up the business for future success,” Jennifer Mann, Coca Cola’s senior vice president and president of global ventures, said.

She added: “She was instrumental in helping Costa navigate the pandemic, helping Costa emerge safely and stronger. Her influence on Costa will be felt for many years to come and we wish her all the best.”