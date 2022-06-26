Cost Of Living: Can A New Job Solve The Problem?

Escalating costs are leaving many of us out of pocket. A new piece of research from networking group People Like Us and Censuswide has revealed that spiraling costs are affecting a huge segment of the UK workforce. Forty-nine percent of workers say they are now living from pay cheque to pay cheque, and 53% say they now can’t put anything aside in savings every month.

The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) rose by 9% in the 12 months to April 2022, up from 7% in March, and according to the Office for National Statistics, 88% of adults in Great Britain reported an increase in their cost of living in May this year.

A recent survey from GMB Union of more than 2,300 workers across all sectors reported that 41% of respondents agreed that they “have had to borrow money to cover essentials from banks, payday lenders, or family and friends in the last six months”.

“We face the perfect storm of wages plummeting as prices shoot up. It’s a disaster for workers,” says Gary Smith, GMB General Secretary. In the US, the situation is similar. A survey by peer-to-peer lending company LendingClub found that among those who took part, 61% reported living paycheck-to-paycheck in April, a 9% increase from a year ago.

In May, Rachel Maclean, the Tory MP for Redditch, caused a furore when she told Sky News that, “Over the long-term we need to have a plan to grow the economy and make sure that people are able to protect themselves better – whether that is by taking on more hours or moving to a better-paid job.” Her advice was branded as “ludicrous” by Labour shadow cabinet minister Ian Murray, and “out of touch” by Wendy Chamberlain of the Liberal Democrats.

The reality is that for many it won’t be possible to simply level up into a higher-paying job or take more on. For some workers with the right skills, a job move could be an option. For those in the tech industry, things are still looking buoyant. Jobs in the broader digital tech economy now account for around 14% of the UK workforce at 4.7m people, says Tech Nation. They’re not all technical either: more than 36% of jobs in the sector are in non-tech occupations, such as Product Management, User Experience, People, and Sales.

