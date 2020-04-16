Coronavirus: Westminster to return through 'virtual parliament'

Parliament is set to resume next week, with MPs allowed to quiz ministers through the video conference app Zoom.

The House of Commons Commission gave approval today for up to 120 MPs to take be on video conference at a time, with a further 50 allowed to sit in the House of Commons under social distancing rules.

Read more: Coronavirus: Parliament to return on 21 April

MPs have been “encouraged to work virtually, especially as any MP in the Chamber will be treated the same as one appearing virtually and would only be called to speak if listed”.

The “hybrid solution” will still need parliamentary approval when MPs return to parliament on 21 April to end the prolonged Easter recess.

If approved, the virtual parliament will begin on 22 April in time for Prime Minister’s Questions.

Screens will be placed around the House of Commons to allow the speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle and MPs present in the chamber to be able to see their colleagues on Zoom.

Hoyle said: “By initiating a hybrid solution, with steps towards an entirely virtual Parliament, we are enabling Members to stay close to their communities, while continuing their important work scrutinising the Government.

“I do not want Members and House staff putting themselves at risk. By working virtually, this is our contribution to the guidance of stay home, protect the NHS and save lives.”

Some MPs had been demanding that parliament returned during the Covid-19 outbreak to hold the government to account on its response to the crisis.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer wrote to Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg to demand that parliament resumed, saying there is “no substitute for parliamentary scrutiny”.

Tory backbencher David Davis made similar demands.

Read more: Coronavirus: Parliament to shut down for four weeks

“The House of Commons met when air raids were going on in the war,” he said.

“I think it needs to be reconstituted even if it means MPs being tested every day.”