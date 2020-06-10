OECD: UK economy to take world’s biggest hit from Covid-19

The UK will suffer the largest economic hit from the coronavirus pandemic among major nations this year, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) has warned.

Predicting that the UK economy could contract between 11.5 and 14 per cent in 2020, the organisation said that Covid-19 represents the biggest peacetime economic downturn in a century and the “worst health and economic crisis since WWII”.

The OECD set out two “equally possible” forecasts for all G20 economies: the so-called double hit in which there is a second major coronavirus outbreak later in 2020, and a single hit outcome in which the virus is kept under control.

Under the single hit scenario, the UK is predicted to be the hardest hit major economy with GDP shrinking 11.5 per cent. In the double hit scenario, the UK economy is expected to contract 14 per cent, just behind France at 14.1 per cent.

The OECD forecast the global economy would contract six per cent this year before bouncing back with 5.2 per cent growth in 2021, providing the outbreak is kept under control.

However it predicted that a second wave of infections this year could see the global economy contract 7.6 per cent in 2020 before growing only 2.8 per cent next year.

“By the end of 2021, the loss of income exceeds that of any previous recession over the last 100 years outside wartime, with dire and long-lasting consequences for people, firms and governments,” said OECD chief economist Laurence Boone.

“As long as no vaccine or treatment is widely available, policymakers around the world will continue to walk on a tightrope,” he added.