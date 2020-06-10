Markets live: FTSE 100 rebounds as focus shifts to Fed rates decision

The FTSE 100 opened higher this morning, climbing steadily as investors shift their focus to the upcoming Federal Reserve rate policy announcement.

The blue-chip index gained as much as 0.74 per cent after the open after falling over two per cent on Tuesday.

Read more: UK airlines set for jobs crisis on par with collapse of mining in 1980s

The FTSE’s rise was driven by gains among financials, with Royal Bank of Scotland, Standard Life Aberdeen and Lloyds all rising over three per cent.

In Europe, Germany’s DAX added as much as 0.83 per cent, while France’s CAC 40 gained 0.84 per cent.

The Federal Reserve is not expected to announce any action this evening, but markets are waiting for hints of the Fed’s economic outlook. Any hint of taking the foot off the pedal could hammer risk sentiment and lift the dollar, while more dovishness could have the opposite effect.

“The better-than-expected employment report for May suggests that the worse with regards to the pandemic is behind us, which may prompt policymakers to sound somewhat more sanguine with regards to the US economic outlook,” said JFD senior markets analyst Charalambos Pissouros.

Before the Open newsletter: Start your day with the City View podcast and key market data

“Although we don’t expect them to act, we believe that they will stay ready to do so if things fall out of orbit, which combined with a relatively not-that-worrisome language over the economic outlook, may allow equities and risk-linked assets to rebound again, as investors restart abandoning safe havens,” he continued.

“Paradoxically, a somewhat more optimistic Fed may prove negative for the US dollar, as it has been wearing its safe-haven suit recently.”

Read more: Asian shares crawl higher ahead of Fed meeting

Overnight, Asian stocks pushed higher to reach fresh three-month highs, with MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan, which has climbed nine per cent higher in June and is 35 per cent above its March lows, rose 0.5 per cent.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 added 0.15 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite and Hang Seng shed 0.42 per cent and 0.10 per cent respectively.