Coronavirus: Supermarkets mull streamlining stores to cope with spike in demand

The biggest supermarkets in the UK are mulling cutting cafe, counters and other services to focus on maintaining basic provisions as the demand for essential items and hygiene products soars during the coronavirus outbreak.

Bosses are stepping up their contingency plans to keep stores running if staff take sick leave or if a potential mass closure of schools increases employees’ child care needs.

Supermarkets have struggled as customers stockpiled goods such as dried pasta, tinned food, hand sanitiser and toilet roll.

A source told Reuters that planning is focused on “what would it take to keep the store running?”

This could involve streamlining operations in individual stores by temporarily closing cafes and fresh food counters.

The sector yesterday urged customers to stop stockpiling in order to avoid creating shortages.

In an open letter to customers signed by the country’s biggest food retailers, including Sainsbury’s, Tesco Asda and Morrisons, called on consumers to “be considerate in the way they shop”.

Some grocers have been forced to restrict sales of essential food and household items after panicked customers rushed to stockpile goods due to fears over being quarantined with coronavirus or store shortages.

“We understand your concerns but buying more than is needed can sometimes mean that others will be left without,” they said.

“There is enough for everyone if we all work together. Together we can make sure we are looking out for family, friends, neighbours. Together we will care for those around us and those who are elderly, vulnerable or choosing to remain at home.”

