Coronavirus: Sturgeon confirms UK move to delay stage, but schools won't be closed (yet)

The UK has entered the delay phase of managing the coronavirus outbreak, Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed.

Scotland now has 60 confirmed cases of Covid-19. As a result of the move from contain to the second stage, Sturgeon said anyone showing symptoms of the virus – specifically a fever and a cough – should self-isolate without seeking medical attention.

Schools will not be closed currently, although she warned that would be kept under “very close” watch. If authorities are required to close them, it will be for a sustained period of many weeks. As such, the government is waiting until the outbreak starts to peak.

However Scotland will be advising mass gatherings of 500 or more be cancelled because of “pressure” on public services at a time when they are likely to be “considerable”.

Government should do what it can to “remove unnecessary burdens”, she added.

Sturgeon acknowledged that the scientific advise remained that mass gatherings were no more likely to spread the visit, but also said there was a “question of consistency” about messaging.

“Over the coming weeks we will be advising people in other ways, that their normal day-to-day life has to change then I think it is inconsistent to have a business-as-usual message about large public gatherings,” Sturgeon said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who chaired the COBRA meeting Sturgeon attended this afternoon, is expected to make a statement shortly.