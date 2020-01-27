FTSE 100 'in panic mode' as coronavirus fears push it into red

FTSE 100 stocks have fallen deep into the red today as fears rise over the spread of coronavirus, which has now claimed 81 lives in China.

Britain’s blue-chip index opened 1.5 per cent lower to stand at 7,470 points. The FTSE 100 had lost over two per cent by 9.40am to sink well below 7,500 points at 7,431.

It had closed up at 7,585 on Friday.



France’s Cac registered similar losses of 1.97 per cent this morning while Germany’s Dax sank 1.75 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei also shed points to fall two per cent overnight.



“The market is back in panic mode about China’s coronavirus,” warned AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.



“As the death toll rises, all eyes are on the World Health Organisation. So far it has resisted calls to declare the outbreak a health emergency. Should that change there could be restrictions on international trade and travel, putting pressure on a fragile global economy.”



Traders reversed last Friday’s stock bounce to send the FTSE 100 down over their coronavirus fears. Mould said investors face an “extremely difficult” job in predicting how the coronavirus could impact stocks.



“Until there are signs the virus has been contained equities look set to be dogged by uncertainty,” he said.



China has extended the Lunar New Year until 2 February in a bid to ward off stock market uncertainty. That means major Chinese markets like Hong Kong’s Hang Seng remain closed.



CMC Markets chief analyst David Madden suggested the uncertainty is encouraging traders to puncture some overinflated stocks.



“In mid-January the FTSE hit its highest level since the summer, the Dax registered a record-high during the health crisis, and the major US indices set a series of record highs,” he said.

“Some traders were questioning the lofty valuations of stocks, so now the fear surrounding the health crisis has acted as an excuse to take money off the table.”



Overnight, Japan’s Nikkei index dropped two per cent, Indonesia’s Jakarta composite index fell 1.5 per cent and India’s S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.5 per cent.

As the death toll mounted, Beijing extended the Lunar New Year holiday until 2 February, meaning Shanghai, Shenzhen and Hong Kong’s stock markets will stay closed until then.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus rose roughly 30 per cent to 2,744 today. About half of them were in Hubei province, whose capital is Wuhan, where the outbreak is thought to have begun.

Beijing warned that it expects the spread of the virus to accelerate. Wuhan’s Mayor Zhou Xianwang said the number of cases in the city could rise by another 1,000, and added that 5m people had already left the city.

Economic impact of coronavirus grows

Ian Williams, economics analyst at broker Peel Hunt, said: “The potential economic impact is climbing and that will continue to weigh on the performance of risk assets.”

Danske Bank analyst Bjorn Tangaa Sillemann said: “Later this week Chinese PMI figures will be closely watched for any potential negative impact already showing up in service sector activity,” he added. PMI surveys are closely watched indicators of the health of the economy.

Investors bought up various safe-haven assets as they sold stocks. Spot gold rose 0.5 per cent to $1,577.6 and the Japanese yen climbed 0.2 per cent against the dollar.

The yield on the US 10-year Treasury bond fell 3.6 basis points to 1.651 per cent. Yields move inversely to price.

Out of the FTSE 100 stocks, the bigger fallers were Easyjet, down 4.7 per cent, steel and mining firm Evraz, down 4.6 per cent and airline group IAG, also down 4.6 per cent.

The biggest riser was NMC Health with a 2.5 per cent gain. Pearson, Unilever and National Grid were the only other climbers.

The FTSE 100’s top 10 fallers

Stock Fall (per cent) Price (p) Easyjet 4.7 1,413.3 Evraz 4.6 361.6 IAG 4.6 592.1 Anglo American 4.4 2,037.5 Burberry 4.3 2,008 Rio Tinto 4.1 4,258 Intercontinental Hotels 3.9 4,717.5 Glencore 3.7 222 Carnival 3.7 3,301 Rolls Royce Holdings 3.7 633.2

Britain has scanned numerous people for the virus upon their return from Hubei province, but no tests have come back positive.

Yesterday, Brexit secretary Stephen Barclay told the BBC’s Andrew Marr show that an airlift for Britons stuck in the province is being kept “under review”. He added that the Foreign Office is working with Chinese authorities.