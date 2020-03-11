UK coronavirus: Seventh Brit dies as European cases surge

A 53-year-old woman has become the seventh Brit to die after contracting coronavirus, the Foreign Office confirmed this morning.



The woman died in Bali, according to Indonesia’s health ministry, marking the first death in the country linked to coronavirus.



Read more: Heathrow Airport passenger numbers sink in February as coronavirus hits demand

A spokesperson for the Indonesian government said the patient was already “critically ill” when she was diagnosed with Covid-19.



A Foreign Office spokesperson said: “We are supporting the family of a British woman who has died in Indonesia and are in contact with local authorities. Our sympathies and thoughts are with her family at this difficult time.”

It comes as the coronavirus outbreak picks up pace across Europe. The number of confirmed cases in Italy has soared over the last 24 hours.



At least 631 people have now died from the disease in Italy after the number of deaths jumped 168 in a single day, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.



Italy now has more than 10,000 cases — the highest number outside China. The country was put in lockdown earlier this week in a bid to halt the spread of the virus.

Infections have also risen in France, Germany and Spain, which have each reported at least 1,500 cases. The number of UK coronavirus cases has hit 382.

Health minister catches coronavirus

Last night it emerged that health minister Nadine Dorries had tested positive for coronavirus and had entered self-isolation. The Department of Health said Dorries first showed symptoms on Thursday — the same day she attended an event with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Labour MP Rachael Maskell has since confirmed that she is also in self-isolation after meeting with Dorries last week.

The Bank of England this morning slashed UK interest rates to just 0.25 per cent in a bid to mitigate the impact of the outbreak on the UK economy.

Read more: 2020 Budget live: Rishi Sunak set to tackle coronavirus after UK interest rate cut

The 50 basis point (0.5 percentage point) cut takes interest rates lower than the 0.75 per cent they were already at, in a move designed to boost consumer spending. It is the lowest interest rate in the Bank’s 325-year history.

Budget watches expect Rishi Sunak to inject fiscal stimulus into the economy today to counteract fears of a downturn.