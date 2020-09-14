Coronavirus: Rule of six comes into effect as UK tightens lockdown

New laws banning social gatherings of more than six people came into effect this morning as the government tightens lockdown measures amid a rise in coronavirus cases.

The regulations — dubbed the rule of six — apply to indoors and outdoors gatherings in England and Scotland, but only indoors in Wales.

In England the restrictions affect everyone, but children under 11 in Wales and under 12 in Scotland are exempt.

Police have been given powers to disperse any gathering of more than six people and fine individuals involved £100, doubling for repeat offenders up to a maximum of £3,200.

Policing minister Kit Malthouse today said Brits should use the non-emergency police number to report neighbours they suspect of breaking the rules.

The tightening of restrictions follows a recent spike in new Covid-19 cases in the UK that has fuelled fears of a second wave of the virus.

The latest figures showed the number of people who have tested positive for the virus in the UK increased by 3,330, with a further five deaths.

But the government is facing a backlash over the tougher new rules, which have reportedly sparked a rift in Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Cabinet.

The rules do not apply to gatherings for work or education purposes or other events including weddings, funerals and team sports.