Coronavirus: Pub stocks plunge on 'stay home' advice

Pub stocks plummeted this morning following government advice for the public to avoid pubs and restaurants to slow the spread of coronavirus.



The hospitality sector yesterday branded the government’s decision to urge people to stop going to venues without offering any additional help for businesses “catastrophic”.



Pub operator Marston’s share price dropped more than 28 per cent this morning, JD Wetherspoon, JD Wetherspoon suffered a 11.32 per cent share price slump and Fullers’ share price was down more than four per cent.



City Pub Group, which this morning announced it will cut jobs, saw shares plunge 26.83 per cent. The upmarket pub chain will slash jobs at head office and on site, review opening hours and cut back on other costs such as Sky TV.



Yesterday Boris Johnson stopped short of forcing pubs and restaurants to close, although many will be forced to due to the sharp decline in footfall, which could prevent many businesses claiming on their insurance.



“This is catastrophic for businesses and jobs,” said UK Hospitality chief executive Kate Nicholls.



“The government has effectively shut the hospitality industry without any support, and this announcement will lead to thousands of businesses closing their doors for good, and hundreds of thousands of job losses.”



Chancellor Rishi Sunak is today expected to announce further financial measures to help struggling businesses, with airlines expected to benefit.



The hospitality industry is calling for rent cuts, business rates holidays and immediate financial support for staff.

