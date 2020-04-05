Coronavirus: PM Boris Johnson admitted to hospital

DOWNING Street has tonight confirmed that the Prime Minister has been admitted to hospital after displaying continued coronavirus symptoms.

A No.10 spokesman tonight said:

“On the advice of his doctor, the Prime Ministerr has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests.

“This is a precautionary step, as the Prime Minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus ten days after testing positive for the virus.

“The Prime Minister thanks all NHS staff for all of their incredible hard work and urges the public to continue to follow the Government’s advice to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives.”



It is understood the Prime Minister’s was not an emergency admission and the decision was taken on the advice of his doctor.

He remains head of the government, and Downing Street has confirmed he is in contact with ministerial colleagues.

This is a developing story.