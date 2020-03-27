Coronavirus: Mike Ashley 'deeply apologetic' for series of mistakes

Frasers Group boss Mike Ashley has said he is “deeply apologetic” for a series of blunders in the company’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Sports Direct owner wrote an open letter in which he apologised for his own personal actions and those of the Frasers Group business.

Earlier this week, the group had pledged to keep Sports Direct and Evans Cycles open throughout the UK’s lockdown, saying it anticipated demand for at-home gym equipment.

On the same day Mike Ashley’s brand was forced to do a U-turn and close its stores after the government ordered non-essential retailers to temporarily shut.

In his open letter, Ashley said the group’s position had been “ill-judged” and “poorly-timed”.

“Our intentions were only to seek clarity from the government as to whether we should keep some of our stores open; we would never have acted against their advice,” he said.

“In hindsight, our emails to the government were ill-judged and poorly timed, when they clearly had much greater pressures than ours to deal with.”

Frasers Group bosses had claimed the stores were vital to the health of the nation, giving staff so-called key worker status. Today, Mike Ashley said: “Our communications to our employees and the public… was poor.”

Sports Direct also came under fire this week for reportedly hiking the price of some pieces of equipment by as much as 50 per cent amid the outbreak.

The retail tycoon today said he had offered Fraser Group’s services to the NHS and “we are poised and ready for when that offer is accepted”. He said the group’s fleet of lorries is at their disposal to help deliver medical equipment and supplies.

He added: “This offer is not limited to the NHS but all key workforces across the government. We will help wherever possible.”

