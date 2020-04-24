Mike Ashley's Frasers Group misses out on coronavirus loan, settles Belgian tax bill

Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group (formerly Sports Direct) has finally settled a €674m (£588m) Belgian tax bill that forced it to delay its results and saw its long-time auditor depart.

The retailer said it took the step after being rejected for a coronavirus loan facility, which firms can apply for if they were in “sound financial health” before the lockdown.

Frasers said today it has settled the unpaid tax bill for an “immaterial amount”. Frasers Group also said it has reached a commercial settlement that will not see it pay tax or penalties in Belgium.

“Frasers Group has taken the commercial decision to settle these matters now given the uncertainty is affecting Frasers Group’s banking lines and its suppliers’ credit insurance,” billionaire Ashley’s company said.

“Due to store closures as a result of the current Covid-19 crisis, Frasers Group understands the majority of new credit insurance cover has been withdrawn for the time being. Frasers Group would also note that it has currently not been accepted as eligible for the Covid Corporate Financing Facility (CCFF).”

