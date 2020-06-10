Coronavirus lockdown: England zoos and outdoor attractions reopened

Zoos and outdoor attractions such as drive-in cinemas will be able to open in England from Monday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced today that the government would allow these businesses to open, with social distancing restrictions required.

Read more: Boris OKs a bunk-up: Household ‘bubbles’ announced for people alone in lockdown

In the case of zoos, they will need to close all inside areas such as reptile houses and enclosures and limit numbers.

The Prime Minister announced the opening of zoos just one day after his father Stanley Johnson wrote an article in The Sun yesterday calling for them to reopen.

“I’m very grateful to the zoo industry for their cooperation and forbearance, and am happy to confirm that they too can reopen from Monday provided visitor numbers are managed and safeguards are in place,” Johnson said.

The easing of lockdown for outdoor attractions comes as England will also open all non-essential retail shops on Monday.

Before the Open newsletter: Start your day with the City View podcast and key market data

The lockdown is expected to eased further next month by reopening the hospitality industry.

The government’s Covid-19 lockdown roadmap says pubs and restaurants will not reopen before 4 July.

Johnson confirmed that this was still the date the government was working toward, despite speculation the sector could be reopened this month instead.

“We want to reopen hospitality as quickly as we possibly can,” he said.

Read more: Lockdown one week earlier ‘could have halved’ coronavirus death toll

“According to the roadmap, we were going to open outdoor hospitality no earlier than 4 July – that is still the plan. We are sticking to the plan.

“What we don’t want to see is a roiling, bacchanalian mass of people that can spread the disease.”