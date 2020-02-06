City Talk
CFA Institute Talk
What is the Vollged Initiative and does it spell the end of fractional reserve banking?
Thursday 6 February 2020 4:19 pm

Coronavirus kills Wuhan whistleblower doctor


Share

The Chinese whistleblower doctor who warned the public of a Sars-like virus in December has died from the coronavirus.

Dr Li Wenliang had noticed seven cases of a virus that were similar to the Sars epidemic in 2003, which killed 774 people.

Read more: UK confirms third coronavirus patient

In December the opthalmologist warned other doctors about the virus urging them to wear protective clothing to avoid infection.

He was then summoned by the Wuhan police to sign a reprimand letter in which he was accused of “making false comments” and disturbing the social order.


Sign up to City A.M.’s Midday Update newsletter, delivered to your inbox every lunchtime

He was among eight people reprimanded by police in December.

Dr Li was hospitalised on 12 January and it was confirmed on 1 February that he had the coronavirus.

The virus has now killed more than 560 people and infected 28,000 in China.

Read more: What is the coronavirus and how dangerous is it?

There have been confirmed cases in 25 countries and there have been two deaths outside mainland China – one in Hong Kong and one in the Philippines.

China’s state broadcaster today confirmed that two newborn babies in Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, have been infected with the virus. It has been suggested that the youngest baby, who was diagnosed at 30 hours old, was infected by their mother.

Get the news as it happens by following City A.M. on Twitter

Share





Related articles

VIETNAM-CHINA-HEALTH-VIRUS

UK confirms third coronavirus patient

James Warrington
Coronavirus: Britons returning from Wuhan will be quarantined

Coronavirus: Brits returning from Wuhan face two weeks in quarantine

Harry Robertson
The UK has been forced to postpone the evacuation of nearly 200 citizens from coronavirus-ravaged Wuhan as it has not yet been granted the right permissions to leave by authorities.

Coronavirus: UK to evacuate 200 Brits from Wuhan at 9pm

Edward Thicknesse