Coronavirus kills Wuhan whistleblower doctor

The Chinese whistleblower doctor who warned the public of a Sars-like virus in December has died from the coronavirus.

Dr Li Wenliang had noticed seven cases of a virus that were similar to the Sars epidemic in 2003, which killed 774 people.

In December the opthalmologist warned other doctors about the virus urging them to wear protective clothing to avoid infection.

He was then summoned by the Wuhan police to sign a reprimand letter in which he was accused of “making false comments” and disturbing the social order.

He was among eight people reprimanded by police in December.

Dr Li was hospitalised on 12 January and it was confirmed on 1 February that he had the coronavirus.

The virus has now killed more than 560 people and infected 28,000 in China.

There have been confirmed cases in 25 countries and there have been two deaths outside mainland China – one in Hong Kong and one in the Philippines.

China’s state broadcaster today confirmed that two newborn babies in Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, have been infected with the virus. It has been suggested that the youngest baby, who was diagnosed at 30 hours old, was infected by their mother.

