Coronavirus: Just Eat and Deliveroo offer contactless delivery

Food delivery services have launched contactless delivery options to prevent the spread of coronavirus.



Takeaway.com, the Dutch company that recently bought Just Eat, and Deliveroo have both committed to providing deliveries without physical contact.



Takeaway said the measure is applicable to all restaurants on its platform throughout Europe. Drivers are being instructed to ring the customers’ doorbell and leave the food at the door.



“Over the last weeks, Takeaway.com provided health and safety instructions to all employees and drivers, and staff members are trained specifically on the correct preventive measures, as well as on how to report a suspicious situation,” the company said.



Meanwhile, Deliveroo said customers would have the option to request a no-contact drop off service, “removing the need for direct contact for both parties”.



The delivery firm also said customers can use the app to order kitchen and household products from supermarkets, as more Brits are expected to be quarantined at home in coming weeks.



The government yesterday said anyone displaying symptoms of coronavirus should stay at home for seven days, with no requirement for an official diagnosis. Boris Johnson indicated that in the future this could be extended to the family of anyone with coronavirus symptoms.



Deliveroo said that it has launched a fund to support workers that are diagnosed with coronavirus. The company does not class its drivers as employees so they are not eligible for sick pay.



In an email to customers Deliveroo founder Will Shu said: “As well as supporting our riders, we are sending frequent updates to our restaurant partners to share advice with them on what they can do to ensure food is prepared safely and packaged correctly for delivery.”

