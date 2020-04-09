Guinness owner Diageo has scrapped its financial guidance and suspended a £4.5bn shareholder returns programme after bars and restaurants across the world closed due to coronavirus.

The drinks giant has not scrapped its interim dividend, however it has paused a three-year shareholder returns programme after governments ordered pubs to shut.

Diageo said it had seen a pick up in retail sales at supermarkets after bars and restaurants closed in March.

Last year Diageo approved a programme to return £4.5bn to shareholders over the three-year period to 30 June 2022. Under the first phase of the programme, which ended on 31 January, the company returned £1.25bn via share buybacks.

However Diageo has said it will not resume the payouts during the remainder of fiscal 2020.

In a statement this morning the company said it was “not in a position to assess the impact of [coronavirus] on future financial performance.”

The company previously warned that the impact of coronavirus in the Asian market could result in a £200m hit to profit.

This morning Diageo said there had been a “very slow” return to consumption in China as bars and restaurants gradually reopened.

Diageo chief executive Ivan Menezes :”During this challenging time, our top priority is to safeguard the health and well-being of our people, while taking necessary action to protect our business.

“I am confident in Diageo’s long-term strategy and our ability to move quickly in this difficult environment.

“We will continue to execute with discipline and invest prudently to ensure we are strongly positioned for a recovery in consumer demand. I am proud of the resilience and commitment of our people as they work hard to support our partners, customers and communities.”