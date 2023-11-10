Diageo lowers forecasts amid Caribbean storms

Diageo said it expects a slowdown in net sales growth in the first half of 2024, thanks to a performance downturn in Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC).

In a trading update today, the global beverage company said it expects a 20 per cent drop in net sales year on year in the LAC region as choppy headwinds and consumer downtrading batter its progress.

LAC makes up nearly 11 per cent of Diageo’s net sales value.

However, despite the drop in the LAC region, the company still expects continued momentum in North America, Africa, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

In September, Diageo told investors its outlook for fiscal 2024 remained the same since August and it expected to see gradual sales growth from the second half of fiscal 23.

But now the Crown Royal whisky seller anticipates a decline in operating profit growth for the first half of fiscal 24, compared to the second half of fiscal 23.

Looking ahead to the second half of fiscal 24, the company expects a slow improvement in net sales and operating profit growth at the group level.