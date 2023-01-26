Diageo toasts expensive tastes as premium drinks sales helps Guiness-owner beat expectations

On an organic basis, sales grew at 9.4 per cent, beating analyst consensus of a 7.9 per cent increase

Diageo reported an increase in profit and beat analyst expectations for sales growth as the continued strength of the premium spirits market boosted performance.

In the six months to 31 December, the world’s largest spirits manufacturer’s pretax profit increased to £3.1bn from £2.7bn

On an organic basis, sales grew at 9.4 per cent, beating analyst consensus of a 7.9 per cent increase. Growth was delivered across most categories, but was particularly strong in scotch, tequila and beer.

The company said its strong sales growth was enabled by its “diversified footprint, advantaged portfolio, strong brands and underpinned by favourable industry trends of premiumisation.”

Although Diageo saw cost inflation, price increases and supply productivity savings more than offset its impact. Premium-plus brands contributed over half of reported net sales and drove 65 per cent of organic sales growth.

The drinks maker noted that the operating environment continues to be challenging. It expects sales growth to continue in its key markets in the second half of 2023, but at a slower pace than the first half.

Chief Executive Ivan Mendez said: “We believe we are well-positioned to deliver our medium-term guidance of consistent organic net sales growth in the range of five per cent to seven per cent and sustainable organic operating profit growth in the range of six per cent to nine per cent for fiscal 23 to fiscal 25”.

It expects its portfolio to benefit as spirits continue to gain market share and says it is “well-positioned across geographies, categories and price points”.

The group has seen particular success in recent years investing in premium brands, following a consumer trend which has so far appeared to remain solid despite the wider consumer downturn.

Over the period the Guiness-owner acquired Mr Black, a leading Australian premium-priced coffee liqueur, and Balcones Distilling, a Texas craft distiller. It also announced an agreement to acquire Don Papa rum, a premium rum from the Philippines.