Coronavirus: Germany to close major land borders

Germany is said to be preparing to close its borders with Austria, France and Switzerland in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus.



Chancellor Angela Merkel and her interior ministers have agreed the closures with the leaders of the three countries, Germany’s Bild newspaper reported.



The borders will be shut down from 8am local time on Monday. Goods will continue to flow between the countries and commuters can also still cross the borders, according to the report.



In addition to halting the spread of the virus, the measures are reportedly intended to stop panic buying by people from neighbouring countries, which has led to some supply problems in the border regions.



