Coronavirus: FTSE 100 rises after tough start to the quarter

The FTSE 100 has risen this morning after a steep fall yesterday with investors trying to find a footing as the coronavirus pandemic slows economies around the world.

Britain’s FTSE 100 index was 0.7 per cent higher shortly after the bell at 5,494 points. Yesterday it fell 3.8 per cent during a tough start to the second quarter for global markets.

Asian stocks slipped overnight. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index dropped 1.4 per cent, Australia’s S&P ASX fell two per cent and Singapore’s STI fell 0.4 per cent. Yet China’s SSE rose 1.7 per cent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.4 per cent.

The choppy trading followed steep falls on Wall Street. Each of the major US indices fell 4.4 per cent yesterday after the Trump administration warned as many as 240,000 people could die from coronavirus.

“With the end-of-quarter portfolio rebalancing out of the way, the strengthening of the Japanese yen and the US dollar suggests that investors and traders started the new quarter in a defensive mode,” said Charalambos Pissouros, senior market analyst at JFD Group.

The US dollar and Japanese yen have risen this week as investors sell off shares in favour of holding cash due to high levels of uncertainty.

FTSE 100 investors eye US jobs data

Markets nervously await data out this afternoon (UK time) that will show how many Americans made unemployment benefit claims in the week to 28 March.

Around 3.3m people made jobless claims in the week to 21 March, by far the highest number on record. Analysts are expecting the figure to be even higher today, laying bare the toll coronavirus is taking on the US economy.

The situation is similar in the UK. Roughly 950,000 people have claimed for benefits via the Universal Credit system in the two weeks since Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered people to stay at home, the government said yesterday.

The pound strengthened slightly against the dollar as the greenback’s run slowed this morning. It was up 0.2 per cent at $1.241.

UK government bonds fell as investors the FTSE 100 rose. The 10-year Gilt yield, which moves inversely to price, rose 1.7 basis points (0.017 percentage points) to 0.336 per cent.

Oil prices jumped this morning despite oversupply from Saudi Arabia. Brent crude was up 10.2 per cent at $27.27 per barrel. US crude was 9.1 per cent higher at $22.15 per barrel.

Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior market analyst at Swissquote Bank, said one reason for this was that “Saudi’s increased production is certainly countered by lower production elsewhere due to the very low oil prices’.