Coronavirus: Formula One targets July 5th return

Formula One is planning to resume racing over the first weekend of July, chiefs confirmed this morning.

In a short statement, F1 CEO Chase Carey said that his organisation was planning to begin a truncated season with a full racing weekend in Austria from July 3rd-5th.

Carey said he was “increasingly confident with the progress of our plans to begin our season this summer.”

“We’re targeting a start to racing in Europe through July, August and beginning of September, with the first race taking place in Austria on 3-5 July weekend. September, October and November, would see us race in Eurasia, Asia and the Americas, finishing the season in the Gulf in December with Bahrain before the traditional finale in Abu Dhabi, having completed between 15-18 races,” Carey confirmed.

Like most global sports, Formula One’s plans have been turned on their head due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Lewis Hamilton will aim for his seventh, and fourth consecutive, championship once the season begins.