Coronavirus deaths in the UK rise by 145

The UK’s death toll from coronavirus has risen by 145, it was announced today.

Almost 130 of those deaths occurred in hospital after testing positive for the virus, NHS England said this afternoon.

Eighty-seven of the deaths were people aged 80 or above, while two deaths were aged between 20 and 39. A further two deaths were between 40 and 59, and the remaining 38 were between 60 and 79.

Nine deaths were recorded in Wales, and seven were recorded in Scotland. Northern Ireland posted its third consecutive day with no new deaths, according to figures reported by the Evening Standard.

Government figures published earlier today showed that as of Sunday, the UK had reported its lowest rise in daily deaths since before lockdown began on 23 March. However due to the delay in reporting deaths over the weekend, Tuesdays usually represent a larger spike in deaths than on Mondays.

A tally of official data by Reuters showed the UK death toll is now nearing 52,000. This is worse than the UK government’s official death toll of 40,597, because it also factors in suspected cases.

At the virus’ peak, more than 1,000 deaths were being recorded each day.

According to figures published by the Office for National Statistics this morning, there were 57,961 excess deaths in England and Wales between 21 March and 29 May.

Excess deaths is a measure of how many people have died from all causes above a five-year average — this is argued by experts to be the most reliable during a pandemic, as it is internationally comparable.