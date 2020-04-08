Coronavirus deaths in England rise by 828 to 6,483

A further 828 coronavirus patients have died in England, taking the total to 6,483.

The figures, released by NHS England, are up from the 758 deaths recorded yesterday.

It marks a continuing growth in the daily death toll ahead of the Easter weekend, which health officials have warned could bring the peak of the epidemic in the UK.

Earlier today Scotland reported a further 70 deaths from the virus, taking its total to 366.

Wales’ death toll has risen to 245 after 33 more deaths. Northern Ireland is yet to release its figures for today.

The Department of Health and Social Care is expected to publish UK-wide numbers later this afternoon.