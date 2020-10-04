Coronavirus: Boris Johnson says it'll be a bumpy road until Christmas, as new Covid-19 cases top 10,000

Prime Minister Boris Johnson this morning said it’ll “be bumpy until Christmas” dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.

The PM told the BBC the government was taking a “balanced” approach between saving lives and protecting the economy.

“The best thing we can do now for all those who have suffered in the course of this pandemic is bring it to an end in the speediest possible way.”

Johnson suggested that people should “behave fearlessly, but with common sense”.

His update came as the UK Government announced there were 12,872 new cases – the highest since mass testing began.

However, the Prime Minister was more positive about 2021.

“If you talk to the scientists, they’re all virtually unanimous that by the spring things will be radically different and we’ll be in a different world, that is the normal cycle of a pandemic like this,” he said

Johnson’s government has come under fire for re-imposing restrictions on businesses to cope with the increase in new cases, particularly from the UK hospitality industry which says it is being made a scapegoat.

Meanwhile, cinema chain Cineworld has warned it will close all its sites and cut jobs, due to the coronavirus, unless the government offers further support.

Johnson yesterday launched a review aimed at improving transport links across the UK, including a possible bridge between Scotland and Northern Ireland, as part of a plan to boost the pandemic-hit economy and strengthen ties between its member nations.

The study will consider air links within the country, road and rail links in Scotland, the Welsh rail network, as well as the cost and practicality of building a “fixed link” with Northern Ireland, said a government statement.

‘Trump is going to be fine’

The Prime Minister was also aked about the hospitalisation of his US counterpart, President Donald Trump.

“I’m sure that President Trump is going to be fine.

“He’s got the best possible care… He just needs, I mean, the most important thing to do is to follow his doctors’ advice, he’s got superb medical advice,” Johnson told the Andrew Marr show.

Johnson tested positive for Covid-19 in late March and was hospitalised for a week, including three nights in intensive care.