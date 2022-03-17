Corbin & King shareholder hires lawyers in fight for restaurant chain

Tensions between a London restaurant goliath and its largest shareholder have once more flared up as Minor International looks to sue a US investment fund.

Jeremy King, who co-founded the operation behind Mayfair’s the Wolseley restaurant, has been embroiled in a tussle with Thai hotel giant Minor International.

King is hoping a £38m rescue package from US firm Knighthead Capital Management will mean the group can slash its ties with its shareholder.

In the latest instalment, Sky News has reported that Minor International has recruited lawyers at Linklaters to take legal action against the US fund.

The Magic Circle firm reportedly alleges that Knightshead induced King to breach his shareholder agreement.

Minor is also understood to be working with Mishcon de Reya, another law firm, on a separate claim against Mr King personally.

Earlier this year, Minor International had been hoping to be granted an injunction to block a repayment, after the shareholder forced Corbin & King into administration over a loan.

However, a judge ruled that Minor should not be granted the injunction, meaning that Corbin & King could take up an offer to repay loans to Minor.