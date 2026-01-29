CopyBet Bet 20 Get 20 Welcome Bonus: CopyBet Sign Up Offer 2026

One of the UK’s biggest and best betting sites, Copybet, is offering all new customers signing up for the first time the chance to claim £20 in free bets when they sign up and stake £20 on any sporting market. This article will explain how this offer works and clarify some of the many reasons CopyBet stands out as a betting platform.

T&Cs: BET 20 GET 20 offer is available starting from 26.05.2025. Opt in through the Copybet App or Web to claim your free bet. Copybet App login required to claim your free bet. Deposit using an instant bank payment secured by Truelayer to unlock the offer. Qualifying bet must be a Single or Acca (2+ selections) bet with stake of £20+ at odds of 1.9 or higher and settled within 7 days of opting-in. The £20 Free Bet is valid for 7 days. Offer stands for verified UK residents only. No cash-out on either Qualifying Bets or Free Bets. Max payout – £500. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org.

Copybet New Customer Offer Explained

The Copybet welcome offer is reserved exclusively for new bettors registering with the platform for the very first time, and is certainly not one that you will want to miss out on.

Sign up and register your details to join, opt in, and make a deposit of £20 to get started. Go ahead and place a £20 bet on any sports market within 7 days for the chance to receive £20 in free bets!

Minimum Deposit: £20 Minimum Odds: 1.9 or greater Offer Breakdown: Bet £20 Get £20 Free Bet Expiry Period: 7 Days Available Markets: Any Sports Market Promo Code: N/A

How To Complete the Copybet Sign-up Process

Getting up and running with the Copybet sign-up process is really quick and easy. We have provided a step-by-step guide below to help you get your betting journey started in no time!

Go to the Copybet website and click on ‘Sign Up’. Complete the registration form, entering all of the required details. Verify your account and sign in. Head to the offers tab and opt in to the promotion. Now, go to the cashier/banking section and select the option to make a deposit. Select your preferred payment method and make a minimum deposit of £20 into your Copybet account. Place your first bet of £20 or more on any qualifying sports market. Wait for your bet to settle to receive your rewards. Enjoy!

Terms and Conditions of the Copybet Promo

Before claiming the CopyBet welcome bonus, it is important first to understand the terms and conditions attached. Below are the most notable T&Cs; it is still vital to read the full T&Cs yourself.

Max payout: £500

No cash out on Free Bets or Qualifying Bets

Qualifying bet must be a Single or Acca (2+ selection at odds of 1.9 or more)

Min stake of £20+

Users must deposit using an instant bank payment

Free bet valid for 7 days

Free bet can be placed on live or pre-match events

Top Markets for Betting at Copybet

Football betting markets are a standout feature at Copybet, thanks to the wide range of options available across top domestic leagues and global competitions. Bettors can explore markets covering the Premier League, Champions League, La Liga, Serie A, World Cups, and many others, with hundreds of bet types to choose from. These include match result, goals, handicap bets, player-specific markets, and live in-play wagering. With competitive odds and regular price enhancements, BetVictor caters equally well to newcomers and seasoned football bettors alike.

Copybet Horse Racing

Horse racing is one of Copybet’s flagship betting markets, attracting strong interest thanks to the constant schedule of UK, Irish, and international meetings. With races taking place daily, bettors enjoy a reliable flow of events to wager on and, in many cases, watch live. The platform offers a variety of betting options, including win-and-place bets, forecasts, tricasts, and special markets. Best Odds Guaranteed is frequently available on selected races, supported by a range of exclusive horse racing promotions. In addition, Copybet features comprehensive racecards, form analysis, and expert commentary to help customers bet with greater confidence.

Copybet Cricket

Cricket betting is another highly popular offering at Copybet, driven by its extensive coverage of international Test matches, ODIs, T20s, and leading leagues such as the IPL and Big Bash. Competitive odds are consistently available across these competitions, making the platform an attractive option for cricket fans. Bettors can choose from a broad selection of markets, including match result, top batter or bowler, total runs, partnerships, and live in-play betting. This variety of options ensures there is something to suit different betting styles and experience levels.

Why Complete a Copybet Sign Up

By now, you may already be eager to begin your journey with Copybet, but if you’d like a closer look at what the bookmaker has to offer, we’ve outlined some of the key reasons why it stands out as an excellent choice for sports betting.

In-Play Markets: Copybet offers an extensive range of live betting markets, providing comprehensive coverage across various sports and events. A dedicated in-play section lets bettors wager in real time on football, cricket, darts, golf, tennis, basketball, and more. Competitive Odds: The odds at Copybet are consistently strong, rivalling those of leading bookmakers and making it a highly attractive platform for value-focused bettors. Mobile Compatibility: Copybet UK is fully optimised for mobile use, delivering a smooth experience across smartphones and tablets. This ensures that bettors can place or manage wagers at any time, anywhere. Security: Licensed by the UK Gambling Commission, Copybet offers a safe and reliable betting environment, supported by advanced encryption, firewalls, reCAPTCHA, and optional two-factor authentication. Payment Methods: The platform supports a wide range of trusted payment methods, enabling quick, secure deposits and withdrawals via debit cards, e-wallets, and digital payment services.

Alternative Welcome Offers

Alongside the BetVictor bonus, there are also plenty of alternative sports bonuses up for grabs in the UK.

Responsible Gambling

We understand that gambling can be fun, but it’s important to gamble responsibly. If you are struggling with a gambling problem, please do not hesitate to ask for help. There are people who can help you get on the road to recovery.

Here are some resources that can help you:

GambleAware: https://www.gambleaware.org/

National Gambling Helpline: 0808 8020 133

GamCare: https://www.gamcare.org.uk

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is there a Copybet betting app?

Yes! Copybet is fully mobile compatible and available to download for free on iOS and Android devices.

What is the Copybet withdrawal time?

The withdrawal times at Copybat may vary depending on the chosen withdrawal method. Some may take up to 3 business days, while others will be immediate.

What markets can I use my Copybet free bets on?

Player signing up to Copybet for the first time will receive their £20 in free bets. These free bets are available to use across all sports betting markets available on the Copybet site and app.

Is there a Copybet live chat?

Customers who wish to contact a customer service representative on the Copybet website or app can do so via a live chat on the site!

